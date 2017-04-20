SC Corrections chief says there is ‘not one solution’ for department’s challenges

The director of the S.C. Department of Corrections told a Senate panel Thursday that there is “not one solution” that will solve the agency’s ills, following two high-profile incidents in as many weeks.

Bryan Stirling said the agency is doing everything it can to address staffing shortages, comply with a settlement agreement involving a mental health lawsuit and limit access to cell phones for inmates.

Citing an ongoing criminal investigation, Stirling decline to discuss details surrounding the killing of four inmates earlier this month, allegedly at the hands of two others in a dorm for the mentally ill at Kirkland Correctional Institution, near the Harbison area.

Stirling also did not elaborate on the stabbing incident on Sunday of a correctional officer at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County. But he stressed that the agency is doing everything it can to combat cell phones and contraband.

“One of the most dangerous times that our officers can have, and we see this repeatedly, is when we try to take contraband or a cell phone away,” Stirling said.

Several senators expressed frustration with a letter addressed to the panel and signed by Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. The April 14 letter implores legislators to “refrain from forcing anyone ... to discuss any issues involving this matter at your upcoming committee hearing or at any time prior to these cases being finally resolved in a court of law.

“This is an active, ongoing, complex investigation into four brutal murders,” Johnson and Keel wrote last Friday. “We submit that any risk of imperiling justice or the sanctity of the judicial process is simply too great, and we beseech this committee to refrain from forcing any discussion regarding this matter.”

Senators on the committee discussed possibly having a closed-door session in the future to learn more about the incidents. They also want to talk about what else can be done to address the agency’s challenges.

Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, said he did not think it was “appropriate for anybody to be chilling the powers” of the committee in exploring what is happening at the agency that led to both incidents. If the prisons agency has facilities where staffing levels are at “crisis levels,” then the panel has a duty to act, Allen said.

“We have the four at Kirkland that are fatalities and we have the threat of loss of life in Kershaw,” he said. “We don’t need anything more in South Carolina to wake up and say this is a problem.”

Allen proposed the creation of a task force or a special panel that can do a deeper dive into the agency in hopes of producing additional solutions. No decision was made on his proposal.