On 4/20, SC's medical marijuana bill looks unlikely to pass

As marijuana supporters celebrate the drug on the grassroots holiday 4/20, the medicinal use of the drug is still on hold in South Carolina.
Legislators introduced the Compassionate Care Act this year in hopes medical marijuana could be allowed in the Palmetto State, after lawmakers previously approved the limited use of cannabidoil, a marijuana derivative.
But even after the House version of the bill was advanced by a subcommittee, neither it nor a companion Senate bill ever managed to get committee approval, much less come up for a vote on the floor.
Despite impassioned speeches by those hoping for a change in the law, and even support from some conservatives, both bills ran into opposition from law enforcement.
With only weeks to go in the 2017 session and more pressing issues on lawmakers’ calendars, it looks like the clock has run out on the medical marijuana movement for this year.
But both bills could be taken up again when lawmakers reconvene in 2018.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
