Miami lawmaker resigns over racial slur scandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill Pause 1:03 York County visitor bureau to discuss director, who faces larcency charge, next week 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:13 Queen Elizabeth's life in numbers 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 2:05 Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 0:31 This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald