No charges against state Sen. Mike Fanning after SLED probe

State law enforcemenet agents say no charges will be filed against state Sen. Mike Fanning after an investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched a girl as a teacher in Hampton County.
Fanning, a Democrat and former educator, now executive diretor of the Old English Consortium, was elected to the S.C. Senate District 17 seat in November 2016.
The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed in Octobler 2016 that it was investigating the allegations that Fanning inappropriately touched the girl, then 16, when he was a teacher at Estill High School.
A SLED statement relased Tuesday at the request of The Herald said the agency’s review found insufficient evidence to support any charges.
Senate District 17 includes part of York County, including southern Rock Hill and the area surrounding York, as well as all of Chester and Fairfield counties.
Fanning lives near Great Falls, in Chester County.
According to a SLED report, the investigation was requested by the Hampton County Sherriff’s Office on Oct. 3, 2016.
The allegations investigated by the agency date to 1993, the report said.
“Based on the evidence provided and research of the law, the evidence is insufficient to support any general sessions charges,” the SLED report says.
