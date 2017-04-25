Spartanburg GOP says state could put Confederate flag back up

Lawmakers should consider letting the Confederate flag fly again or be placed in the state museum, Spartanburg County Republicans agreed Saturday.
The flag and 10 other resolutions were part of an agenda that was passed overwhelmingly by county GOP members in a voice vote. The agenda will be forwarded to the South Carolina Republican Party for possible inclusion in the state party platform.
More than 200 Republicans attended the biannual convention at Boiling Springs Middle School to elect officers and state delegates and pass the agenda.
Party members elected a new chairman, Josh Kimbrell, to succeed Bill Conley, who ran for state delegate and lost to Alexia Newman.
Gov. Henry McMaster and Secretary of State Mark Hammond also delivered remarks. McMaster restated his opposition to legislation that would raise the current 16-cent gas tax by up to 12 cents a gallon over several years.
Prior to a vote on the agenda, longtime party member Walter McSherry made an impassioned plea on behalf of reinstating the Confederate flag outside the Statehouse.
The flag was removed in 2015 from a pole next to a Confederate monument on Capitol grounds following the massacre of nine black churchgoers in Charleston by avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof. Roof had appeared in pictures posing with a Confederate flag.
Some flag supporters have called for the flag to be displayed in a museum.
On Saturday, Spartanburg Republicans approved a resolution first adopted by the Reidville Elementary precinct, stating the “General Assembly should pass legislation authorizing either putting the Battle Flag on a pole and allowing it to be displayed, or putting it in a special place in the state museum.”
McSherry said the flag honors his ancestors and others who fought and died for the South during the Civil War.
Among other resolutions approved were:
▪ Support of full repeal of Obamacare and for Congress to allow the purchase of health care across state lines.
▪ Tying welfare “as strictly as possible to work requirements.”
▪ Allowing “prayer back in the classroom.”
▪ Opposition to a gas tax increase.
▪ Eliminating the Department of Transportation and placing roads under a cabinet position in the governor’s office.
McMaster drew loud applause as he spoke out against the proposed gas tax increase.
“We’ve got to keep the taxes low,” he said. “If there’s anything that will kill prosperity and growth, it’s taxes.”
Among others who spoke Saturday were 5th Congressional District candidates state Rep. Tommy Pope and Sheri Few. They are seeking to succeed former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who earlier this year became President Donald Trump’s budget director. Five other Republicans are also seeking the seat but did not attend.
Prior to being named the new chairman, Kimbrell spoke in support of Chad Connelly, one of the five congressional candidates who did not attend.
In a ballot vote, Kimbrell defeated Curt Smith for chairman, 139 to 100. For state delegate, Newman defeated Conley, 150 to 84.
Four vice chairs were also elected out of six candidates. Jarrod Spencer had 177 votes, followed by Case Chumley, 162; Lynn Coggins, 161; and Clint Settle, 149. Dean Brown and write-in Mike Fowler finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
