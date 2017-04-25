Gov. McMaster signs SC pension fix into law

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday signed into law a bill aimed at shoring up the state’s retirement system, but said much more work needs to be done to ensure it stays afloat for years to come.
“The bill does not address the single most important measure which would ensure the long term financial stability and viability of the State's retirement systems,” McMaster said in a statement to state lawmakers explaining his decision.
McMaster says the state needs a 401k-style retirement plan, instead of the plan the state currently offers, which promises retirees’ an exact monthly payment based on how long they work and the salary they earn.
McMaster also has said that state taxpayers should not shoulder most of the burden for rescuing the state’s under-water retirement system. The system has a $20 billion shortfall of benefits it has promised state retirees but cannot afford.
The pension legislation would address that shortfall, pumping money into the system.
Starting July 1, government workers, including city and county workers and teachers, will contribute 9 percent of their pay into the retirement system, up from 8.7 percent now. That change will take effect July 1, adding $42 million a year to the retirement system.
The state agencies, cities, counties and school systems that employ those workers also will pay more into the system, starting with a 2 percentage-point increase – or $236 million – on July 1.
The amount will increase by 1 percentage point – or $118 million – each year until 2022, when the employer’s contribution will reach an added $827 million a year, or 18.56 percent of public-sector workers’ pay.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
