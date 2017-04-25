Gov. McMaster signs SC pension fix into law

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Crews clear half-century old fallen trees at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four 1:11 Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter 1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging 1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving 1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke to the media April 19 about his desire to find a way, other than increased taxes, to fund the pension plan in the state. McMaster signed the pension fix into law Tuesday, April 25. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com