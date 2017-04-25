Medical marijuana activists give up on new law this year – again. Pin hopes on 2018.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause 1:26 Crews clear half-century old fallen trees at Rock Hill's Glencairn Garden 1:14 Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The proposed bill to allow for medical marijuana has passed from a house subcommittee. tglantz@thestate.com