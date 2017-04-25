Politics & Government

April 25, 2017 2:55 PM

Chester city administrator Worthy resigns, town seeks new chief executive

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

CHESTER

Leaders in Chester are looking for a chief executive to run the city’s daily operations after city administrator Sandi Worthy resigned Monday night.

Worthy submitted a letter of resignation to Chester City Council at its regular meeting, said Council Member Annie Reid. The council accepted the resignation, which was effective April 21, Reid said.

The resignation gave no reason for Worthy leaving the job, Reid said.

The city will begin advertising immediately for a chief executive, Reid said.

Worthy had been on leave for about a month before her resignation, Reid said.

Worthy had been the city administrator in Chester since August 2013, said Carla Roof, Chester human resources director.

Roof is handling top executive duties for the city until a replacement is hired, said Reid.

The city administrator in Chester, the Chester County seat with a population of about 5,500, is the chief executive of all city departments and employees. The town council hires the administrator.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 1:06

Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally
Trump and Giuliani stress North Carolina's important role in the upcoming election at Charlotte rally 3:23

Trump and Giuliani stress North Carolina's important role in the upcoming election at Charlotte rally
Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind 1:38

Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos