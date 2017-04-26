Mulvaney apologized to Trump, took blame for health-care failure

Mick Mulvaney told Donald Trump he was sorry for his role in the failure of a GOP health-care reform bill.
In an interview published in the Wall Street Journal, Mulvaney, the former S.C. congressman who now directs the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump Administration, says he apologized to the president for last month’s failed push to pass a bill repealing the Affordable Care Act.
That bill ultimately was withdrawn due to lack of support in the GOP Congress.
“I told the president that I feel like I let him down on the first run through at health care,” Mulvaney said. “I completely misunderstood and misread the tensions in the House.
“So, I think one of the biggest people to blame for the failure of the health care bill was me,” he added.
A renewed push to pass a health- care reform bill got a boost on Wednesday when the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans that once included Mulvaney, signaled its intent to support a modified bill.
