Moped restrictions close to becoming SC law, other bills stalled for the year

A dispute over whether moped drivers should wear reflective vests at night could complicate S.C. lawmakers’ plans to strengthen state laws that govern the slow-moving scooters.
S.C. House members this week will be asked to OK a Senate-approved proposal requiring moped drivers to register with the Department of Motor Vehicles, follow the same traffic rules as other motorists and, for riders under 21, wear a helmet.
But state Rep. Joe Daning, a Berkeley Republican who has pushed for tighter moped laws, hinted Monday the House could object to that proposal because it leaves out the requirement that moped drivers wear reflective vests.
That objection would force a joint panel of House and Senate members to try to work out a compromise. With just six days left to pass proposed laws before the General Assembly adjourns for the year, the bill could pass only if both chambers agree to a compromise.
“I want the reflective vests,” Daning said. “It’s absolutely a safety issue with me. They’re allowed to drive on a 55 mile-an-hour road. If I come around a corner, I need to be able to see them right away.”
The reflective vest requirement has been a no-go in the Senate, where Darlington Democrat Gerald Malloy has called it burdensome for poor S.C. residents who drive mopeds to work.
Still, Daning said he is confident “something will get done this year.”
Other proposals have not been so lucky in a shortened session where lawmakers have spent most of their time debating a gas-tax hike and finding a solution to the state’s pension crisis.
Other proposals unlikely to pass
With the clock ticking, here are a few proposals that likely will not reach the finish line this year. (The good news? This is the first year of a two-year session, so proposals that don’t pass this year can be taken up again when legislators return to Columbia next January.)
▪ Bond bill: The House’s $500 million borrowing proposal for deferred maintenance has fallen victim, at least for this year, to a veto threat from GOP Gov. Henry McMaster, who wanted to turn it into a $1 billion borrowing plan for road repairs.
The bill – which includes $250 million to renovate college buildings – has sat for weeks on the House’s agenda for debate, and still must pass the Senate.
▪ Constitutional carry: S.C. gun proponents once again had the prospect of being able to carry a concealed gun without a permit dangled in their faces, only to see the bill languish in a Senate committee.
Since at least 2015, the House has passed legislation that would allow those who are legally allowed to carry a firearm to do so without having to apply for a concealed weapons permit.
The Senate’s version of the House bill will be discussed in a subcommittee Tuesday afternoon, but its chances of passing both chambers this year are slim.
▪ Dams: Proposals to strengthen the state’s dam safety laws — after two natural disasters broke 75 of the earthen structures — currently are stuck in a Senate committee.
After more than a year of studying the issue, the S.C. House passed bills early this year that would give state regulators authority to inspect more dams, require dam owners to inspect their structures every year and push dam owners to decide sooner whether they will fix broken dams that once had state roads atop them.
But senators say they need more time to study the issue and find a solution that protects public safety while avoiding high costs for dam owners, including rural farmers.
▪ Alimony: A push to end permanent alimony in South Carolina also must wait until next year, if not longer.
For years, S.C. divorcees have complained about making permanent alimony payments, which cost them financial well-being and any hopes of retiring, they say. A bill loosening the alimony load is set for debate on the Senate floor but has taken a backseat to a weeks-long debate on the gas-tax increase to pay to repair S.C. roads.
“The pension bill and the highway bill eclipsed just about everything this year,” said bill sponsor, state Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster.
▪ Medical marijuana: Advocates have thrown in the towel on an effort to legalize medical marijuana this year. Nonetheless, legislators who support the the proposal say testimony from medical experts and patients has led to progress this year. Despite opposition from other legislators and the law enforcement community, they are optimistic a bill could pass in 2018.
Staff writer Cynthia Roldán contributed; Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
