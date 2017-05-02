This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill Pause 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 0:44 Panera Bread opens in Fort Mill 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 4:42 5th Congressional District candidates talk about energy and the environment 1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? 0:41 Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN