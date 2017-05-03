A 10-cent gas-tax hike or 12? Panel looks for a compromise

A proposal to increase the state’s gas tax is headed to a committee of state representatives and senators who will try to work out differing versions of the bill.
Seven S.C. House Democrats opposed Wednesday sending the proposal to the compromise committee, in part, because the Senate’s plan ties the gas-tax increase to inflation.
The Senate plan also includes tuition tax credits and other tax rebates to offset increased driving fees, which will help pay to repair the state’s crumbling roads.
State Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, expressed concerns that sending the roads bill to the conference committee could kill it.
The Senate’s plan would increase the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon. it also would raise some driving fees and enact others, eventually raising up to $800 million a year. But some of that increased revenue would be offset by tax cuts that could cost the state $655 million, according to estimates. Those cuts would be paid for with a combination of road money, state budget money and state savings.
However, the Senate’s tax cuts also would take away general fund dollars that now pay for state services, including law enforcement, said House budget chairman Brian White, R-Anderson.
“We’re fixing one problem and causing another” in the Senate plan, White said.
The majority of representatives opposed the Senate plan, insisting on the House’s version of the bill. That proposal — increasing the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon — would raise some driving fees and enact others, raising roughly $500 million a year.
S.C. House Majority Leader Rep. Gary Simrill, R-York; House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland; and House budget chairman White will be on the special panel along with Sens. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley; Vincent Sheheen D-Kershaw; and Ross Turner, R-Greenville.
