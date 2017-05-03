Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Pause 1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 1:56 Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 1:14 How do Rock Hill's high school football coaches know when spring practice is looming? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy