Trump says forging peace in Middle East may not be so tough

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Pause 1:56 Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day 1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings 0:44 Panera Bread opens in Fort Mill 1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was President Trump's guest at the White House, where Trump told him he would facilitate a peace agreement between Palestine and Israel in any way he can.