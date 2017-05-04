House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare, sending to Senate for likely changes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Pause 0:55 Video: big weekend coming up for Winthrop baseball 2:30 Fort Mill High School students haul in television awards 1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Republicans in the House passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA) on Thursday in a narrow 217 "yes" to 213 "no" vote. The bill is designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). C-SPAN