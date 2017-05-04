Trump praises Australia’s universal health care: ‘You have better health care than we do’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Rock Hill's new water tower lights up the night with bright display Pause 0:53 Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby 2:07 Rock Hill students could win $50,000 based on the look of their shoes 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House