Trump calls Yates’ testimony ‘old news’ in quick response to Senate testimony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:00 A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie 1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 1:30 Fort Mill bridge replacement planned 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:56 Will Muschamp talks NC State 1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn mislead Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN