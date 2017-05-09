Pope goes after Norman’s voting record in new 5th District ad

One Republican candidate in the 5th District’s congressional runoff is turning his fire on the other, targeting a “strange” State House voting record.
Tommy Pope, speaker pro tempore of the S.C. House and one-time colleague of former lawmaker Ralph Norman, is out with a new ad criticizing Norman for his votes as a lawmaker.
The ad takes up an attack Pope is using against Norman on the campaign trail: that Norman was a reflexive “no” vote in the Legislature, while Pope knows how to work the legislative process and get things done.
In the ad, a narrator criticizes Norman for voting against incentives for North Charleston’s Boeing plant and touts an “F” rating from the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.
Norman has said his legislative record shows he opposes excessive government intervention and regulation. On one vote the ad questions – against “investigating Planned Parenthood” – Norman said he considered it a “publicity stunt” added to the oversight committee agenda at the last minute.
On Monday, Norman welcomed the endorsement of Chad Connelly, one of the runners up in last week’s crowded first round who himself boasted endorsements from several prominent conservatives.
Voters in the 5th District will go to the polls to choose a GOP nominee next Tuesday.
