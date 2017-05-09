Firing of FBI director James Comey throws Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Pause 1:46 Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County? 0:52 Therapy dog missing in Fort Mill 1:18 Fire damages a Lake Wylie home 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 1:30 Fort Mill bridge replacement planned Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN