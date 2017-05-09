Trump fires FBI director James Comey –throwing Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 Fire damages a Lake Wylie home Pause 0:52 Therapy dog missing in Fort Mill 1:46 Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County? 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

At a senate hearing on May 3, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D - R.I.) asked FBI Director Comey why the information gathered by the FBI's questioning of former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn took two days to reach the White House. C-Span