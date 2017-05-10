SC House quashes Gov. McMaster’s gas-tax veto

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Pause

1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor

1:46 Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County?

1:16 Clover coach Brian Lane talks about spring football to-do list

1:18 Fire damages a Lake Wylie home

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like