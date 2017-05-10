Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Video shows fatal punch in York County wrongful death suit involving late Vietnam vet Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:35 Aesthetic Addiction opens in Fort Mill 1:14 4 South Pointe Stallions confirm college athletics plans 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 0:52 Therapy dog missing in Fort Mill 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 0:34 Plane with Confederate flag banner circles SC State House on Confederate Memorial Day 0:26 Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate