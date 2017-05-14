At 3 a.m., Republicans in NC Senate strip education funding from Democrats’ districts

1:03 Drew Colvin and Quentin Sanders starred for Lewisville baseball Pause

2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson

1:38 Hurricane Matthew flooded local woman's home. Now, she's getting a second chance

1:30 Christians, Muslims take 'walk of faith' for unity in Rock Hill

3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad

1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court