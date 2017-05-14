‘How are you voting?’ We asked GOP voters in 5th District.

2:26 Indian Land churches team up with Second Harvest to feed residents in need Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:28 Rock Hill to spray area on Saluda Street after confirmed case of West Nile virus

2:01 How much money did BMX World Championships make for Rock Hill?

1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

2:13 Dozens of kids get free haircuts at York County businesses before school starts

1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit

2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots

1:42 NC woman confronts man with Nazi flag on his house