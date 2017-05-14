‘How are you voting?’ We asked GOP voters in 5th District.

On May 2, voters in South Carolina’s 5th District whittled down a field of Republican congressional candidates to two from seven. Tuesday, they go back to the polls to finish the job.
Earlier this month, no candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote – the total needed to avoid a runoff. S.C. House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope and former state Rep. Ralph Norman, both of York County, finished in a near tie with about 30 percent of the vote each, and a poll last week showed the race statistically tied.
The runoff – to fill a vacancy created when U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian land, resigned to join the Trump administration – has been hotly contested, with heavyweight outsiders weighing in for both candidates.
Pope, best known for prosecuting Union County child murderer Susan Smith, has been endorsed by 4th District U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, like Pope a former prosecutor.
Meanwhile, Norman has been endorsed by former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale; and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Ahead of Tuesday’s hotly contested runoff, The State newspaper asked some GOP voters in the district how they saw the race playing out and who would end up getting their vote.
The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Democrat Archie Parnell of Sumter in the June 20 general election.
The 5th District covers 11 counties across the north central portion of South Carolina – including, in the Midlands, all of Fairfield and Kershaw, and parts of Newberry and Sumter.
Earl Capps: Pope
Age: 46
From: Indian Land
Occupation: Human resources
Family: Married, a daughter
Education: College of Charleston
“My father retired as a career cop, and that matters to me. Tommy Pope went to law school. He could have gone into private practice, but he was a prosecutor. He was a deputy for a while.
“Some people look at who says: ‘I’m most conservative.’ But I look at the resume. I have friends and family who died in the line of duty, and he’s been there for them.”
Mark Palmer: Norman
Age: 58
From: York
Occupation: IT professional
Family: Married, a daughter
Education: Winthrop University
“I’ve known both (the candidates) for years. My wife taught Tommy Pope’s kids in school. But I’m behind Ralph because I’m a conservative, and his voting record reflects that he’s a true conservative. He doesn’t go along to get along. ... His position has always been against increasing taxes, but Tommy co-sponsored the gas tax (increase). I think that’s throwing money into the woods and hoping something grows.
“It’s been contentious, but we’ll coalesce around whoever the nominee is. I’m certain I’m voting for the more conservative one. ... He will be the better replacement for Mick Mulvaney. The Freedom Caucus stands for what I believe, and I know Ralph will too.”
Shery Smith: Pope
Age: 54
From: Sumter
Occupation: Senior living administrator
Family: Two grown sons
Education: California College of Health Sciences
“I was originally a Chad Connelly supporter, but since he didn’t make it, I have to make a hard decision. I studied their backgrounds, and there was a lot to look at, but Tommy Pope best represents my beliefs and the beliefs of the 5th District. He’s maintained that he will decide based on what’s best for his constituents.
“Some get caught up in what the caucus says or what the cause of the day is, but Tommy has proved he’ll look at what his constituents have to say. ... There’s been a lot of back and forth, and the negative vitriol has not been productive, but after the 16th we need to get behind the nominee to keep the 5th Republican.”
Braden Bunch: Leaning Norman
Age: 46
From: Sumter
Occupation: Actor, former S.C. Commerce Department official
Family: Two daughters
Education: Texas Lutheran
“In Sumter County, it’s wide open. The two remaining candidates really missed an opportunity to campaign here, and now they’re scrambling to gain votes. Ralph Norman is probably better known because of his ’06 run (against then-Rep. John Spratt, D-York), but Tommy Pope’s starting to get support.”
“I’ll be happy with either candidate. They’re both strong candidates, but I’m leaning toward Ralph just because I’ve worked with him before on Mark Sanford’s campaign and, then, in the State House when I was at the Commerce Department.”
Want to vote
in the 5th?
What: The Republican primary runoff for the 5th District seat in the U.S. House is Tuesday
When: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The district covers all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties, as well as parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties
Who: Any registered voter who voted in the May 2 GOP primary, or who didn’t vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries for Congress on that date, can vote. Democratic primary voters from two weeks ago cannot vote in the GOP runoff.
