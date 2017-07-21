After Spicer resigns, White House holds its first on-camera press briefing in weeks

The White House held the first on-camera press briefing in weeks following the resignation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

Spicer reportedly resigned over the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci to communications director. Both Scaramucci and Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at the briefing.

“I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money,” Scaramucci said of Spicer.

Huckabee Sanders, who was deputy press secretary, will replace Spicer, Scaramucci announced.

Huckabee Sanders also read a statement from Trump wishing Spicer well, and saying Spicer would be staying on the White House staff until August. Trump said Spicer had done a good job, citing his “television ratings.”

“He will be an imporant addition to this administration,” Trump said of Scaramucci in the statement. “We have accomplished so much, even as we get credit for so little.”

Scaramucci said the Office of Government Ethics had cleared him already, and said his start date would be within a couple of weeks.