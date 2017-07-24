Democrats please progressives with left-leaning policy agenda

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Congressional Democrats, speaks in Berryville, Va., Monday, July 24, 2017, to unveil their new agenda. From left are, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Schumer, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Cliff Owen AP