Dems target two GOP senators ahead of health vote

The Senate Democrats’ political arm is targeting two Republican incumbents ahead of Tuesday’s expected health care vote, using new digital ads to criticize the lawmakers for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
The ads from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee will run against GOP Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Dean Heller of Nevada, the Republican senators most vulnerable to a Democratic challenge next fall during the midterm elections.
A spokesman for the committee would not say how much is being spent on the ads but said it will reach “tens of thousands” of “targeted voters” in Arizona and Nevada on the online radio service Pandora. The ads will begin running immediately.
In the spots, Flake and Heller are accused of “dismantling our health care” by voting repeatedly to repeal Obamacare.
“Senator Heller voted twenty times to dismantle health care, which would cause your insurance to skyrocket – doubling the cost of premiums,” a narrator says in one spot. “Now instead of trying to save our healthcare – Heller’s trying to save his political career.”
Democrats have said that the GOP health care bill, whether it is passed into law or not, will be their No. 1 issue during next year’s elections. Of the two incumbents, Heller is considered more vulnerable than Flake — he is the only Republican senator running for re-election in a state President Donald Trump lost last year.
