‘I’m serving. I disagree’: Military responds to Trump’s transgender ban

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.
The president’s tweets caused immediate reaction from military veterans, many condemning the move while some supported it.
July 26, 2017 9:44 AM
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.
The president’s tweets caused immediate reaction from military veterans, many condemning the move while some supported it.
Comments