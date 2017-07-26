President Donald Trump speaks at the Covelli Centre, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Covelli Centre, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio. Tony Dejak AP
President Donald Trump speaks at the Covelli Centre, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio. Tony Dejak AP

Politics & Government

‘I’m serving. I disagree’: Military responds to Trump’s transgender ban

By LaVendrick Smith and Josh Magness

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

July 26, 2017 9:44 AM

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

The president’s tweets caused immediate reaction from military veterans, many condemning the move while some supported it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 0:24

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

View More Video