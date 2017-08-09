New campaign targets GOP members who won’t hold town halls

A group aligned with the Democratic Party is launching a new effort this week to criticize Republican politicians who don’t hold town halls during August recess, using an online video and digital ads to accuse them of hiding from their constituents.
The campaign from American Bridge 21st Century will run through Labor Day, the group said, and will include a website used to highlight the targeted GOP officials.
It will focus on Republican Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, along with Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan, Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, Lee Zeldin of New York, Dan Donovan of New York, and Barbara Comstock of Virginia.
Heller and Flake are considered the two most vulnerable GOP Senate members in 2018.
The campaign will also target Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is widely expected to run for Senate against incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.
“After Republicans’ votes to take health care away from millions of Americans and hike costs on millions more, it’s no wonder they’re trying to hide from the people they represent,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler in a statement. “But the American people deserve answers and we’re helping them hold Republicans accountable by making it easy to let their voice be heard and demand a town hall.”
The website, complimented by paid ads on Twitter, will allow users to sign a petition asking that Republican members to hold a town hall.
Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty
Comments