A giant chicken resembling Trump appeared behind the White House. But why?

The White House received a giant visitor Wednesday.
A huge, inflatable chicken that bears an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump has taken roost behind the official presidential residence.
It’s unknown who placed the chicken there, but it’s not the first time the huge figure has been seen. It made an appearance in Wisconsin during an April protest in which Trump was being urged to release his personal tax information.
Social media users flocked to Twitter to discuss the appearance.
