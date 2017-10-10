Why hasn’t Kamala Harris signed on to anti-sex trafficking legislation in the Senate?

Washington state assistant attorney general Jonathan Mark walks past a display of a Backpage.com ad following a news conference about action being taken against the adult services site Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2011, in Seattle. Attorneys general in all 50 states sent a letter to Congress on Aug. 16, 2017 asking lawmakers to make clear state and local law enforcement agencies have the authority to investigate and prosecute companies that profit from sex trafficking and crimes against children. Elaine Thompson AP