‘I don’t think it’s healthy,’ Graham says of Trump’s Twitter feud with GOP senator

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 11, 2017 12:00 PM

The Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and a fellow Republican senator is distracting the country from its real threat – North Korea’s nuclear weapons, says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“It's not the tweets that are the threat,” South Carolina’s senior senator told reporters at an event Tuesday in Mount Pleasant, according to the Post and Courier. “The threat is a regime that seems hell-bent on getting a nuclear capability to reach the American homeland.”

Graham was weighing in on a war of words between Trump and U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

After deciding not to run for re-election, Corker has become a sharp critic of Trump, calling the White House an “adult day care” managing the president and saying he worries Trump’s erratic behavior will lead to “World War III.”

Trump responded by claiming Corker had “begged” for Trump’s endorsement and only decided against running again when Trump turned him down. He also labeled the senator “Liddle’ Bob Corker.”

Graham said the exchange was “not helpful.”

“It doesn't really matter what he says about Corker, and it doesn't really matter what Corker says about him,” Graham said. “I don't think it's good. I don't think it's healthy.”

On Monday, South Carolina’s other senator, Tim Scott, told reporters that Corker’s “World War III” comment was “hyperbole,” calling the Twitter exchange “a classic example of there being some opinions that are strong within the party.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

