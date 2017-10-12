U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., raised more than $2.9 million in the third quarter as she faces a tough re-election campaign in Missouri, where President Donald Trump won by 19 points in November.
Politics & Government

McCaskill, facing tough re-election, raises nearly $3 million in third quarter

By Lindsay Wise

lwise@mcclatchydc.com

October 12, 2017 11:05 AM

WASHINGTON

One of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats seeking re-election in 2018 has raised nearly $3 million in the third quarter and has more than $7 million cash on hand.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, is running for her third term in a state President Donald Trump won by 19 percentage points.

McCaskill’s $2.9 million in donations in July, August and September of this year came from more than 30,000 people, breaking records for off-year, third-quarter fundraising among Missouri U.S. Senate candidates, according to her campaign. A vast majority of the donations — 88 percent — were small-dollar contributions of less than $100.

McCaskill raised and spent a total of $21.2 million in her 2012 election. She won with 55 percent of the vote.

Inside Elections, a nonpartisan political newsletter, regards McCaskill as one of the nation’s four most vulnerable Senate Democrats. Others include Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Two Republicans, Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada and Jeff Flake of Arizona, are considered toss-ups. Democrats need a net gain of three seats next year to win control of the Senate.

“Missourians know that Claire fights for them — and they've demonstrated time and again that they support sending her back to the U.S. Senate to continue to break through gridlock and get things done,” said Erika Brees, McCaskill for Missouri Finance Director, in a statement.

Austin Petersen, a former Libertarian presidential candidate who is running for Senate as a Republican in Missouri, has raised $200,000. Other candidates, including Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a top GOP recruit, have yet to release their fundraising totals.

Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise

