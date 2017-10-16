House Dems choose a 2018 villain, and it’s not Trump

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a day before visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with a bipartisan delegation to assess the destruction. The House is on track to deliver disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat. J. Scott Applewhite AP