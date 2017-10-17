Mick Mulvaney
SC’s Mulvaney rages at Senate Republicans for blocking Trump

By Bristow Marchant

October 17, 2017 8:43 AM

Former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina is getting fed up with U.S. senators in his new job at the White House.

Mulvaney, now Donald Trump’s budget director, gave an interview to Politico Friday and fumed about the U.S. Senate’s seeming inability to pass tax reform despite its GOP majority.

“We look at the Senate and go: ‘What the hell is going on?’ ” Mulvaney said, noting GOP senators’ failure to pass President Trump’s health care repeal bill or confirm presidential appointments, as well as budget plans already approved by the U.S. House.

“You ask me if the Republican-controlled Senate is an impediment to the administration’s agenda: All I can tell you is so far, the answer’s, ‘Yes,’ ” Mulvaney said.

Politico reports Mulvaney slapped the table for emphasis.

Mulvaney was the fiscally conservative representative of South Carolina’s 5th congressional district until earlier this year, when he was named by Trump to head the Office of Management and Budget.

There, he’s continued his push for more spending restraint in the federal government – only to continue to run up against Congress.

After this year’s failure to pass health care reform, Republicans worry any failure to pass a tax bill would be disastrous. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, said Sunday, “If we don’t (pass tax reform), we’re dead.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

