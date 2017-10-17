Sen. McCaskill dines with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to talk taxes

More Videos 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured Pause 1:07 Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:34 Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:59 Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 0:36 Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure Video Link copy Embed Code copy

White House unveils President Trump’s tax plan The Trump administration unveiled its tax overhaul plan April 26 during the daily press briefing. White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said the plan is “the most significant tax reform legislations since 1986.” The Trump administration unveiled its tax overhaul plan April 26 during the daily press briefing. White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said the plan is “the most significant tax reform legislations since 1986.” C-SPAN

