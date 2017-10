Want to see the ‘secret’ JFK assassination records? Here’s how

More Videos 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues Pause 1:42 Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 0:32 Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 1:05 Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 0:43 Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 1:02 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about getting back on track 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secret JFK assassination-related files to be released Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Thousands of "secret" files surrounding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago will finally see the light of day Thursday. The National Archives and Records Administration will make the files available on its website. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com