Then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention as Rick Gates listens at back left. Matt Rourke AP file
Former Trump campaign chair Manafort surrenders to FBI, indicted in Russia election probe

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 8:11 AM

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Monday, The New York Times first reported. It is the first indictment filed as a result of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, false statements and other charges.

Manafort resigned from then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign in August 2016, after facing increasing scrutiny for his work representing Russian interests in Ukraine.

Manafort surrendered to the FBI Monday morning, soon after his indictment was reported by the Times.

Mueller, former director of the FBI, was appointed special counsel in May to lead the independent investigation into possible connections between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

The appointment came one week after the firing of James Comey, who as FBI director led the investigation, and also followed the recusal months earlier of Attorney General Jeff Sessions from the probe.

Mueller assembled a team of prosecutors and has worked largely behind the scenes for the past five months, although hints of his activities have trickled out. One such revelation was an early-morning raid in July on Manafort’s home by agents searching for tax and international banking records. Mueller reportedly told Manafort at the time to expect an indictment, reported The New York Times.

Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates was also indicted and was reportedly turning himself in Monday.

Investigators also looked into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign in February after White House officials said he had misled them about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The U.S. intelligence community confirmed in a public report that Russia had actively intended to disrupt the U.S. election and sway the result in President Trump’s favor.

President Trump expressed his frustration with the investigation in a series of tweets Sunday morning, suggesting that instead his former opponent Hillary Clinton should be investigated.

The Washington Post and Associated Press contributed to this report.

