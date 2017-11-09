Veteran SC lawmaker arrested for alleged assault on female legislator

A S.C. House representative has been arrested and charged with assaulting a female lawmaker, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
State Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, 59, is charged with assault and battery in the third degree, according to county jail records.
Assault and battery in the third degree includes aggressive actions that cause injuries that are not severe. The charge is a misdemeanor. If found guilty, Govan could be fined up to $500 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, according to state law.
According to a warrant, the assault took place in a back conference room at the State House following a verbal altercation between Govan and state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.
Govan “did approach the victim yelling at her, ‘Don’t put words in my mouth,’ which made the victim extend her arm out to keep Mr. Govan from getting any closer to her,” the warrant said.
“Mr. Govan then grabbed the right wrist area and twisted, causing the victim to also fall back,” the warrant said, “The victim did have soreness and swelling to her right wrist area.”
Govan turned himself in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He will go before a judge for a bond hearing at 2 p.m.
Govan entered the detention center by a side entrance, avoiding a State newspaper reporter and photographer who were at the front door.
The May 11 incident between Cobb-Hunter, 65, and Govan, 59 — both Orangeburg Democrats — originally was investigated by the office of House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington. But results of that investigation were inconclusive, and no charges were brought. Lucase issued a warning to
Cobb-Hunter later hired an attorney to investigate the matter. She filed a formal complaint in September with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson’s office reviewed the sheriff’s investigation, found probable cause that a crime had happened, and approved issuing the warrant. County Magistrate Daniel Coble issued the warrant.
“I really appreciate Sheriff Lott’s willingness to investigate my complaint since my efforts to get it done through State House channels were unsuccessful,” Cobb-Hunter said in a statement last week.
On Thursday, after Govan’s arrest was made public, House Speaker Lucas issued a statement, stressing his belief that a law firm hired by his office had conducted an “exhaustive investigation” of the incident. A lawyer for the speaker’s office then re-investigated the matter, seeking out more testimony from potential witnesses, “to ensure the investigation was as comprehensive as possible,” Lucas said.
At that time, there wasn’t enough evidence to conclude that Govan had assaulted Cobb-Hunter, Lucas said.
Citing the differing conclusion by Richland County law enforcement, Lucas said: “I believe this conclusion is based upon altered testimony or a differing recollection of events than those available to me throughout the House’s investigation.
“Given these inconsistencies that have now arisen five months after the initial event, this matter is best handled through the criminal justice system. I stand willing and able to assist law enforcement with any information or materials that were gathered during the House’s detailed and impartial investigation,” Lucas said.
The House continues to have a “zero tolerance” policy toward “unwanted contact of any kind,” Lucas said.
The alleged assault reportedly rook place just off the State House floor in a hallway used by lawmakers but not the public or media. The two previously had argued over a bill about consolidating Orangeburg County school districts.
Several people saw part or all the incident take place, but there were no security cameras.
Cobb-Hunter told reporters Govan grabbed her wrist, twisted her arm and pushed her. The lawmaker walked around with an ice pack for much of the day.
In a letter to both lawmakers after the incident, Lucas encouraged them to keep their disagreements civil and professional in the future.
“(N)either I nor the South Carolina House of Representatives has any tolerance for unwanted physical contact by or with members or staff,” he said.
John Monk: 803-771-8344, @jmonkatthestate
Past S.C. House investigations
State Rep. Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, rose to position of House speaker in 2014 after then-Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston, resigned and pleaded guilty to using campaign money for personal expenses. Since then, Lucas’ office has investigated two cases that resulted in resignations.
▪ State Rep. Nelson Hardwick, R-Horry, who resigned in May 2015 over allegations of sexual harassment
▪ State Rep. Eddie Southard, R-Berkeley, who resigned in April 2016 after a House page filed a sexual-harassment complaint
