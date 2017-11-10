‘You look sexy’: SC female lawmakers address State House sexual harassment

0:44 Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection Pause

2:25 The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

1:53 Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported