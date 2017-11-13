Politics & Government

SC trooper tells lawmakers Highway Patrol needs help as morale drops

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 12:47 PM

S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. David Whatley wanted to hand his resignation letter to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Instead, near tears, Whatley handed his letter of resignation to his boss, S.C. Department of Public Safety director Leroy Smith, in front of S.C. House members Monday.

Whatley — a nearly 29-year employee of Highway Patrol and a combat veteran — said he is just one of many state troopers highly dissatisfied with the state agency and its leadership.

In the past few months, Public Safety has come under intense fire from legislators, struggling to understand why the Highway Patrol has one of the worst turnover rates in the agency and why morale is so low.

Much of that fire is directed at Smith, appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2012.

“It is not just me,” Whatley said. “It is across the board out there. We are disgruntled with the leadership of our agency.”

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Problems at S.C. Department of Public Safety

A 37-page study from the S.C. Office of Inspector General looked at why turnover in the S.C. Department of Public Safety is so high. Morale was included as one of the top reasons.

▪  15.1%, employee turnover in the S.C. Department of Public Safety in fiscal year 2017

▪  74%, employees who left the Highway Patrol Division in the past seven fiscal years

▪  58%, uniformed troopers who left Highway Patrol due to “personal reasons”

▪  58%, DPS employees who say morale is poor at the agency

SOURCE: Office of the Inspector General

