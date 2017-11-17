How confident is Rep. Norman that GOP tax cuts effort will pass?

More Videos 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs Pause 3:01 Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:23 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 0:56 Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:49 Man wanted for beating woman during robbery in Rock Hill denied bond 1:12 Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone 0:41 Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations During a trip Friday morning to York County, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) discussed a recent tax cuts bill that passed in the House of Representatives. He also talked about recent sexual assault allegations against Senate candidate Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken. During a trip Friday morning to York County, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) discussed a recent tax cuts bill that passed in the House of Representatives. He also talked about recent sexual assault allegations against Senate candidate Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

