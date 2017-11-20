SC unable to carry out first execution since 2011

South Carolina will not have the drugs necessary to carry out its first execution in six years of a man convicted of murdering a police officer.
Death row inmate Bobby Wayne Stone, 52, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 1 for killing Sumter County sheriff’s Sgt. Charlie Kubala in 1997.
The S.C. Department of Corrections was notified of the execution last week by the S.C. Supreme Court.
However, prison officials will not be able to carry out South Carolina’s first execution since 2011 because it lacks the three necessary drugs to do so, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday while standing in front of the state’s death row.
“In order for us to proceed with justice in South Carolina, we must be able to carry out what the law has mandated,” McMaster said.
The state’s current injection cocktail requires three drugs — pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride — all of which the state does not have, Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.
Stirling said the state’s supply of pentobarbital expired in 2013 and the remaining drugs are hard to come by because drug companies do not want to be named publicly for providing drugs for executions.
Inmates on death row can choose electrocution, though few do. The state has 39 inmates currently on death row.
Stone has chosen lethal injection, Stirling said.
Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean, portrayed by actress Susan Sarandon in Prejean’s book turned movie “Dead Man Walking,” called out the governor over the weekend on Twitter.
“Don’t put your state back in the killing business,” she wrote. “It would be a huge waste of taxpayer funds and it wouldn’t make South Carolinians any safer.”
Meanwhile, Stirling and McMaster are continuing pressure on the S.C. Legislature to pass a shield law, providing cover to drug companies behind the state’s executions.
A shield law would allow the state to carry out executions without naming the companies behind the drugs. McMaster said that would include the companies from being named in subpoenas or public record’s requests.
“There are certain things, I think, the public has a right to know. In this case, I think the state wants to carry out justice,” Stirling said. “The family deserves it, the Court has ordered it and we’re unable to carry out justice.”
Prosecutors in South Carolina have cited the state’s lack of execution drugs in accepting life sentences in recent cases.
In May, prosecutor Barry Barnette said he told the families of the seven people murdered by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp that he couldn’t guarantee Kohlhepp could be executed if he was convicted because South Carolina “doesn’t have a functioning death penalty.”
Kohlhepp instead received seven life sentences without parole.
In April, Charleston-area solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she worked out a plea agreement for Dylann Roof resulting in a life sentence because, even if he’d been sentenced to death for killing nine African-Americans at a church, the state couldn’t have executed him.
At that point, Roof had already been sentenced to death in the federal system, and he’s currently on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana.
In Stone’s case, Stirling would not elaborate on what the state is looking at if the drugs do not become available by the Dec. 1 execution.
“I warned about this a couple of years ago in the General Assembly when I testified and said, ‘We’re going to be here one day. What are we going to do?’”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter
