Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren

More Videos 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam Pause 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:42 Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence 0:43 Man dead in Chester County shooting 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:06 Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House