Carolinas native Andrew Jackson called a butcher, monster and mass murderer this week

When President Donald Trump honored a group of Native American war heroes this week, the event was staged in front of a White House portrait of Carolinas native Andrew Jackson, who is not exactly revered by Indigenous Americans.
The resulting backlash has provided a view into Jackson’s shrinking status as one of the nation’s greatest presidents.
Social media posts referred to him as a monster, Indian killer, butcher and “the father of ethnic cleansing.” He was even likened to Adolph Hitler.
North Carolina has long taken pride in calling Jackson a native son. He was born in 1767 in the Waxhaw area of Union County, but the lack of an exact spot has led both North and South Carolina to claim him. (A 360-acre park is named in his honor in Lancaster County.)
The Washington Post gave a mostly negative perspective of Jackson’s legacy in a Wednesday story under the headline: “Andrew Jackson was called ‘Indian killer.’ Trump honored Navajos in front of his portrait.”
“As president from 1829 to 1837, Jackson is perhaps most famous for his pivotal role in Native Americans’ painful and violent history in the United States,” wrote the Post. “He signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830, which forced the relocation of more than 60,000 Native Americans to clear the way for white pioneers. The act helped lead to the ‘Trail of Tears,’ in which an estimated 4,000 Cherokee died during the harsh conditions of a long march during a forced relocation in 1838 and 1839.”
Here’s what they’re saying about Jackson on social media this week:
A lot of questions about the Native American White House event! Why did they pick the portrait of Andrew Jackson as the backdrop. Jackson was noted for his forced removal of Native Americans, Truth in History!— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 27, 2017
I am calling on the Senate to censure @realDonaldTrump for his horrendous and racist reference to a sitting U.S. Senator as he demeaned Native American heroes with the portrait of slave trader and Trail of Tears monster, Andrew Jackson overhanging. #Enough pic.twitter.com/4KMJm1rBTc— Kadida Kenner (@kadidakenner) November 27, 2017
Donald calls Andrew Jackson his "hero." Andrew Jackson killed Native Americans, ignored the courts, and initiated a major depression.— America Resurgent (@ProgressOutlook) November 29, 2017
Andrew Jackson hated these 3 things the most - all in order :— gamernorcal (@gamernorcal) November 29, 2017
1.The British
2.The Central Bank
3.Native Americans
When honoring Native American heroes in front of an Andrew Jackson portrait isn’t close to the most offensive part of the event....— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) November 28, 2017
Wait @RealDonaldTrump honored the Native American heroes in front of a painting of Andrew Jackson? What's next honoring Jewish leaders in front of a painting of Hitler #Pocahontas— Jimmy Streich (@RealStreicher) November 28, 2017
RT if you agree @realDonaldTrump should replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill immediately.— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 27, 2017
Suggestion—Everyone!— Dennis S Brotman (@DenbrotS) November 28, 2017
Let’s draw a Hitler mustache on the $20 Bill image of Andrew Jackson.
Maybe we can pressure The Treasury to take him off the bill.
We want Harriet Tubman! pic.twitter.com/j3ICvKHZ9X
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
