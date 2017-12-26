Nikki Haley got punked by this 'world leader.' Now, it's got Russia talking

More Videos 2:02 Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina Pause 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:54 Nikki Haley sounds off on Syria at the UN 2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them 1:51 Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:12 South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 1:06 Making a Bojangles biscuit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine. Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine. C-SPAN

Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine. C-SPAN