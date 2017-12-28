Here’s how some SC taxpayers think they can beat the system

More Videos 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill Pause 0:52 York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 0:23 Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 1:38 Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 0:38 What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation 2:12 South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:21 Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Why are some people voluntarily paying next year's taxes early With changes in federal tax laws, some people are trying to pay their 2018 property taxes this year With changes in federal tax laws, some people are trying to pay their 2018 property taxes this year Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

With changes in federal tax laws, some people are trying to pay their 2018 property taxes this year Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com