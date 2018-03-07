Should SC ignore daylight saving time? Lawmakers want to look into it

Days before we set our clocks forward and lose an hour of sleep, the state Senate voted Wednesday to look into whether South Carolina should get rid of daylight saving time altogether.
A few S.C. lawmakers have pitched the idea this year as a way to avoid the hassle of springing forward and falling back, but it hasn’t been considered seriously in the State House until now.
The proposal from state Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, would direct a Senate committee to look into the feasibility and possible economic consequences of making the switch.
Peeler said he doesn’t care whether the state abolishes daylight saving time or makes the eight-month policy a year-round one, so long as S.C. residents aren’t changing their clocks twice a year.
“Choose one, and stay with it,” Peeler said.
The idea widely was praised on the Senate floor Wednesday. Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, called it a “no-brainer,” while Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, joked his wife was thrilled with the proposal.
Peeler said the change would make sense only if South Carolina’s neighbor states also are on board. Otherwise, South Carolina would be in a different time zone between March and November.
Under his proposal, the Senate committee would contact nearby states to gauge their interest in making the switch. Meanwhile, the Florida Legislature passed a proposal Tuesday to make daylight saving time year-round.
Peeler’s proposal now heads to the House, where state Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Horry, has proposed polling S.C. voters on the idea during the 2018 election.
Daylight savings time starts Sunday.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
