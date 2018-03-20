Ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal sues to break silence on alleged affair with Trump

A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump sued Tuesday to be released from a 2016 legal agreement requiring her silence, becoming the second woman this month to challenge Trump allies’ efforts during the presidential campaign to bury stories about extramarital relationships.
The model, Karen McDougal, is suing the company that owns The National Enquirer, American Media Inc., which paid her $150,000 and whose chief executive is a friend of Trump’s. The other woman, adult entertainment star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, was paid $130,000 to stay quiet by the president’s personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen. She filed suit earlier this month.
Both women, who argue that their contracts are invalid, are trying to get around clauses requiring them to resolve disputes in secretive arbitration proceedings rather than in open court. Trump has denied the affairs.
McDougal, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Cohen was secretly involved in her talks with American Media, and that the company and her lawyer at the time misled her about the deal. She also asserts that after she spoke with The New Yorker last month after it obtained notes she kept on Trump, American Media warned that “any further disclosures would breach Karen’s contract” and “cause considerable monetary damages.”
Never miss a local story.
In an email to The New York Times, her new lawyer, Peter K. Stris, accused American Media of “a multifaceted effort to silence Karen McDougal.”
“The lawsuit filed today aims to restore her right to her own voice,” he said, adding, “We intend to invalidate the so-called contract that American Media Inc. imposed on Karen so she can move forward with the private life she deserves.”
McDougal filed her suit just days before Clifford was to appear on “60 Minutes” to discuss her relationship with Trump and the efforts Cohen undertook on his client’s behalf to pay for her silence.
Trump joined a legal effort last week seeking some $20 million in penalties tied to Clifford’s agreement.
The court dispute has drawn public attention to an issue that was previously sidelined. And both women’s suits could provide more fodder for federal complaints from the watchdog group Common Cause that the payoffs were, effectively, illegal campaign contributions.
Clifford and McDougal tell strikingly similar stories about their experiences with Trump, which included alleged trysts at the same Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006, dates at the same Beverly Hills hotel and promises of apartments as gifts. Their stories first surfaced in the The Wall Street Journal four days before the election, but got little traction in the swirl of news that followed Trump’s victory. The women even shared the same Los Angeles lawyer, Keith Davidson, who has long worked for clients who sell their stories to tabloids.
McDougal negotiated with the country’s leading tabloid news provider, American Media, which is known to buy and bury stories that might damage friends and allies of its chief executive, David J. Pecker, a practice known as “catch and kill.”
McDougal’s legal complaint alleges that she did not know about the practice, or about Pecker’s friendship with Trump, when she began talking to company representatives in spring 2016, shortly after Trump locked up the Republican nomination.
American Media has previously acknowledged that Trump had been friends with Pecker, but said that he had never tried to influence coverage at American Media’s publications.
McDougal has said she was ambivalent about selling her story on the tabloid news market, but felt that her hand was forced after a hint of the alleged affair appeared in May 2016 on social media. Convinced something more would come out, she was determined to tell her story on her terms, her suit says.
Davidson informed her that American Media would buy her story but “not publish it” because of Pecker’s relationship with Trump,” the suit says. The payment would be $150,000, with Davidson and others involved on her behalf taking 45 percent. More alluring to McDougal, who is now a fitness specialist, was that the media company would feature her on its covers and in regular health and fitness columns, the complaint says.
After signing the contract, McDougal grew frustrated when she did not hear about columns or cover shoots for several weeks. She later figured out why. Though the agreement explicitly mentioned “a monthly column” on aging and fitness for OK! and Star, and “four posts each month” on Radar Online, it only gave American Media “the right” to print them. It was not an obligation.
“She was tricked into signing it while being misled as to its contents (including by her own lawyer, on whose advice she was entitled to rely),” the lawsuit reads. So far, American Media has run one cover and roughly two dozen columns or posts featuring her. The company later amended her contract to let her respond to “legitimate press inquiries” about Trump.
Stris contends that his client was misled and that the contract was executed under fraudulent circumstances, giving her the right to sue in court rather than proceed in arbitration.
Comments