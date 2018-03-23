From South Florida to South side of Chicago, students have big roles in gun debate

In the Season 3 premiere of Majority Minority, high school students impacted by gun violence discuss their frustration in having to be a driving force in an effort to get lawmakers to act to reduce the bloodshed.
“This isn’t what 16-year-olds and 15-year-olds should have to be going through, but that’s just what we have to do for change, which is sad to hear,” said Alfonso Calderon, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed last month allegedly by a former student wielding an AR-15-style weapon.
In the episode, Calderon, who took shelter in a closet with other students during the Feb. 14 shooting spree, shares what life is like at his suburban school in a conversation with Rie’Onna Holman, a 15-year-old sophomore at Chicago’s Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy. She lives three blocks away from one of the city’s rougher areas.
Never miss a local story.
“The only thing that I think is different about what happened at your school and what happens here every day in Chicago is the type of guns that are being used,” Holman tells Calderon. “People on the street are using handguns which probably isn’t as dangerous as the AR-15…probably ‘cause (they) can’t cause as much damage, but at the same time it could end someone’s life.”
The two students come from different parts of the country and live in different communities. But they have the same fears about gun violence.
“What if that was my mom that was in an armed robbery, what if she didn’t make it out or what if somebody I knew was there, you know, just living in that fear?” Holman asked.
“You know, the ‘what ifs’ really got to me, too,” said Calderon, 16. “What if (the Parkland shooting) was my classroom?”
Both students have become activists. Calderon is a co-founder of the Never Again movement, which is pushing for stricter background checks on gun buyers.
Holman is a member of Bold Resistance Against Violence Everywhere (BRAVE), a Chicago youth organization that advocates violence prevention.
Some BRAVE members met with survivors of the Parkland shootings earlier this month in Florida.
Rudy Crew, president of Brooklyn’s Medgar Evers College and former New York City Public Schools chancellor and former Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, lauded students for becoming a force on the gun issue but lamented that it took another shooting at another suburban school to get the attention of lawmakers in Washington and state capitals.
“Communities of color have been talking about this issue writ large,” Crew told co-hosts Franco Ordonez and William Douglas. “Now it has reached a feverish pitch — where the disproportionality of who is being shot — it’s happening in suburban communities now. Now it isn’t just Black Lives Matter or a group of church people from the inner city coming together to talk about this…Now it is happening in Parkland, Fla.
“That’s the horns of this dilemma, that it would take this kind of community to basically register in the minds of lawmakers that this is now serious, you now have to take on the NRA, you have to now create some sort of buffer so that these students don’t have to feel this unsafe,” Crew added.
William Douglas: 202-383-6026, @williamgdouglas
Franco Ordoñez: 202-383-6155, @francoordonez
Comments